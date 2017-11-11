Amateur event tees it up at Country Club
Published November 11, 2017 - 9:30am
| Filed under
About 120 players teed off Saturday morning on the South Course as the Country Club hosted the Golf Channel’s Central California Amateur Championship, part of its Golf Am Tour. The tour has multiple flights and is open to men and women. Among the participants is Johnny Frink, the club’s executive chef. The players move to the North Course on Sunday for the final round. The top three players per flight earn a qualifying spot in the tour’s national championship. (Click photo for larger image.)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Club Car Tires and wheels11/10/2017 - 2:13 pm
-
Wheels for sale11/10/2017 - 9:37 am
-
Wanted: Santa Chair11/10/2017 - 9:18 am
-
Need moving boxes11/9/2017 - 11:02 am
-
Elk Grove Highschool-Agricultural department Christmas wreath sale11/8/2017 - 8:15 pm
- Damon's Computer Service
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Tom Reimers for RMA board
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Murieta Health Club
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Squeaky Clean
- Tree Tech
- KK Collision Center
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Tom Reimers for RMA board
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Barrett Services
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Stephanie Bianchi for RMA board
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- InterState Propane
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Go Fore Pizza
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Designs in Dentistry
- North State Golf Cars
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Apex Pest Control
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Home Care Assistance
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments