Amateur event tees it up at Country Club

About 120 players teed off Saturday morning on the South Course as the Country Club hosted the Golf Channel’s Central California Amateur Championship, part of its Golf Am Tour. The tour has multiple flights and is open to men and women. Among the participants is Johnny Frink, the club’s executive chef. The players move to the North Course on Sunday for the final round. The top three players per flight earn a qualifying spot in the tour’s national championship. (Click photo for larger image.)