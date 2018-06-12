Amateur is top qualifier for Senior Open

Steve Sear, an amateur from Reno, earned a spot in the 2018 Senior U.S. Open by firing a four under par 68 Monday on the North Course. Sear, 51, carded only one bogey and five birdies and triumphed over a field of 84 top senior players from Northern California and beyond. Don Thames, the Country Club's pro, didn't make it this time.

NCPGA Professional Dave Carr from Teal Bend shot 69 and earned the second spot by virtue of a birdie on the first in a three-way playoff. Kurt Van Hees won first alternate spot over Jeff Hoffman with a par on the second hole. NCPGA Professional Don Winter (70) and Martin Verdegaal (71) were the only other players to break par, as conditions became blustery on the back nine.

Thames, buoyed by a sizable gallery of members, had it going and was three under par after 12 holes. Thames qualified for the U.S. Senior Open in 2008 and 2013 and the British Senior Open last summer, but he stumbled coming in Monday and ended up posting 73.

“Yes, I am a little disappointed because I was right there after 12 holes," he said, "but the event ran smoothly, RMCC showed so well and all of the member support overshadowed the personal setback.” The event marked the fifth consecutive year the Country Club has hosted a USGA national qualifying, which Thames called a testament to the prestige and challenge of the North Course.

Sear and Carr will travel to Colorado Springs, Colorado, and play the Broadmoor Club's East Course June 28-July 1.