Amgen bike tour returns to area in May

The Amgen Tour of California went by on Latrobe Road in 2015. (File photo)

The Amgen Tour of California will return to our area in May, when the bicycle race passes through Rancho Murieta on Jackson Road, the event announced Thursday. In past years, the event has meant minor traffic disruptions.

The racers will zoom by on May 17, Day 5 of the event. That day's leg, nearly 110 miles, will take the racers from Stockton to Elk Grove. The race wraps up two days later in downtown Sacramento.

The race went by on Latrobe Road in May 2015 (see a video), and it took Stonehouse and Jackson roads through the area in May 2011.

See the Amgen announcement.