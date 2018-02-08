Amgen bike tour returns to area in May
Published February 8, 2018 - 5:20pm
| Filed under
The Amgen Tour of California went by on Latrobe Road in 2015. (File photo)
The Amgen Tour of California will return to our area in May, when the bicycle race passes through Rancho Murieta on Jackson Road, the event announced Thursday. In past years, the event has meant minor traffic disruptions.
The racers will zoom by on May 17, Day 5 of the event. That day's leg, nearly 110 miles, will take the racers from Stockton to Elk Grove. The race wraps up two days later in downtown Sacramento.
The race went by on Latrobe Road in May 2015 (see a video), and it took Stonehouse and Jackson roads through the area in May 2011.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Girl's softball catcher's gear2/8/2018 - 1:51 pm
-
Schwinn Upright Exercise Bike2/8/2018 - 11:03 am
-
Pet Stroller/Carrier2/7/2018 - 3:47 pm
-
SWIVEL COUNTER HEIGHT BAR STOOLS2/7/2018 - 12:05 pm
-
King Size Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid Majesty Mattress2/7/2018 - 8:57 am
- Goralka Law Firm
- Murieta Health Club
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- KK Collision Center
- Damon's Computer Service
- Town and Country Real Estate
- InterState Propane
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Go Fore Pizza
- Apex Pest Control
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Designs in Dentistry
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Tree Tech
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Squeaky Clean
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Barrett Services
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments