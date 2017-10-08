Up and over at the Equestrian Center
Published October 8, 2017
| Filed under
The Sacramento International Horse Show has been in residence over the last week at the Murieta Equestrian Center. Neighbor Paul Anderson, whose work was recently featured as part of the SOLOS calendar, got this shot. (Click photo for larger image.)
