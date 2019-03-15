Anita Frank, Murieta Voices singer, dies at 87

Anita and Jack Frank were married for 62 years.

Anita Frank, who enjoyed singing with the Murieta Voices, playing bridge and having morning coffee with a group at the Local Bean, died Feb. 18 at age 87. She lived for the last three years in Rancho Murieta.

Anita Jean Regier was born April 22, 1931 in Mountain Lake, Minnesota. She was married for 62 years to the late Jack Dewey Frank. Her favorite employment was as the secretary at an Orange County juvenile court school.

She is survived by her sons, Tom, Mick and Tod Frank; a daughter, Kathi Kankis of Rancho Murieta; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and family friends Manny Maldonado and Srinath Balanchandran. She will be buried beside her husband in Lake Almanor, where they retired and lived for more than 25 years.

Services will be private.