Annual ice cream truck visit is Saturday

The Optimist Club's ice cream truck will make its annual cruise around Rancho Murieta starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. The truck will use the same route as last year (North map and South map). You’ll be able to track the truck’s real-time location here at RanchoMurieta.com. The truck will have a range of frozen treats – Strawberry Shortcake, Cookies ‘n’ Cream, Sour Blue Raspberry, PushUp Fudge Bar and more – for $1 (or more if you want to help fund the day). The truck will begin on the South, spend a few minutes at Murieta Plaza, and a few minutes more at the North Gazebo, then conclude its route on the North.