Annual ice cream truck visit is Saturday
Published August 9, 2017 - 10:38pm
| Filed under
The Optimist Club's ice cream truck will make its annual cruise around Rancho Murieta starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. The truck will use the same route as last year (North map and South map). You’ll be able to track the truck’s real-time location here at RanchoMurieta.com. The truck will have a range of frozen treats – Strawberry Shortcake, Cookies ‘n’ Cream, Sour Blue Raspberry, PushUp Fudge Bar and more – for $1 (or more if you want to help fund the day). The truck will begin on the South, spend a few minutes at Murieta Plaza, and a few minutes more at the North Gazebo, then conclude its route on the North.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
car seat for 25+ pounds needed8/9/2017 - 7:16 am
-
2017 Cargo Trailer 6x12 $32008/8/2017 - 10:09 pm
-
Home Decorator Items8/7/2017 - 6:47 pm
-
Dryer8/7/2017 - 6:26 pm
-
Frigidaire Counter Depth Refrigerator8/6/2017 - 1:15 pm
- Barrett Services
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Sierra Putting Greens
- KK Collision Center
- North State Golf Cars
- Squeaky Clean
- Damon's Computer Service
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- Home Care Assistance
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Home Care Assistance
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Apex Pest Control
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- KK Collision Center
- Murieta Health Club
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- InterState Propane
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Designs in Dentistry
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Tree Tech
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Rancho Murieta Heating & Air
- Tree Tech
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Damon's Computer Service
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Sierra Putting Greens
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Town and Country Real Estate
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- North State Golf Cars
- Ina Semrau, real estate
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Rancho Murieta Learning Center
- E & J Painting Professionals
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Go Fore Pizza
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Go Fore Pizza
- Murieta Health Club
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Designs in Dentistry
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- InterState Propane
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Squeaky Clean
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Barrett Services
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders ... Personalized Homecare
- AUTO SERVICES AND SALES: Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BEAUTY CARE: Murieta Salon
- CARPET AND UPHOLSTERY: West Coast Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners
- CHIMNEY CLEANERS: Chim Chimney Professional Fireplace Services
- CONTRACTORS: Delta Construction Electric & Landscape ... Interior Focus
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- DOORS: HomeStory Doors
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GARDENING: Authentic Gardens
- GUTTER CLEANING: BH Gutter Service ... Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HANDYMAN: MR. Fix It by RK
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HAULING: Have Dump Trailer, Will Travel
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- INSURANCE: Agent Maria Celeste Burkart ... Farmers Insurance (Wendy Bobo-Massoni)
- MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, SERVICE AND INSTRUCTION: Johnson's Piano Service
- PAINTERS: Campbell's Painting ... Certa Pro Painters
- PETS: Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services ... While You're Away Pet Sitting
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- SCREEN DOORS: Casper Screen Doors
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SUN ROOMS AND PATIO COVERS: R.A.L. Builders
- TILE AND STONE: The Paver Company
- WINDOW COVERINGS: Budget Blinds
- WINDOWS: Northwest
Your comments