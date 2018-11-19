Annual Turkey Trot will happen Thursday

Published November 19, 2018 - 6:59pm
Events
Holidays
RM groups

After some uncertainty, the community's annual Turkey Trot will take place on Thanksgiving Day after all. The run, which starts at the Gazebo parking lot at 8:30 a.m., will benefit victims of the Camp Fire. Cash and gift card donations are welcome. This year's run – which happens rain or shine – was made possible at the last minute by the Rancho Murieta Optimist Club and Melinda Martel.

