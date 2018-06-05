Another summer begins at Lake Clementia

The musicians of 10 From 6 have decades of stage experience.

Rancho Murieta’s summer starts 8:30 Saturday night at Lake Clementia Amphitheater. If you’re a fan of classic rock from the ‘70s, get ready for 10 From 6, a Bad Company tribute band brought to the community by Entertainment, Theatre & Culture.

The band, named after Bad Company’s greatest-hits album, consists of five musicians with decades of experience performing across the country. They’ve been called “The Baddest Bad Company tribute in the land,” playing rock classics like “Shooting Star," "Rock Steady," "Feel like Makin’ Love” and many more.

Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Children 12 and under are free. Buy your tickets in advance; there’s a $5 surcharge for tickets at the gate.

Rancho Murieta Business Center, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., has tickets for all concerts and honors member discounts. ETC will have a ticket table in front of the Local Bean from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. You can also get tickets from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lake Clementia Amphitheater.

There’s more information about ETC’s season and amphitheater arrangements (blankets, chairs, food, etc.) at ranchomurieta.com/etc.

Here’s a video look at 10 From 6: