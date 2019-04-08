April 30 bus trip to S.F. art exhibits
If you want to see the Monet and Gauguin exhibits at the de Young Museum in San Francisco, here’s a painless way: Be part of the Rancho Murieta Women’s Club’s bus trip Tuesday, April 30. It’s $60 a person, which includes the bus and museum admission (and men are welcome). The bus departs at 8 a.m. from Stonehouse Park. Reservations forms are available at the Rancho Murieta Association Building. The deadline to sign up is April 16. (Click the little image to see a poster.)
-
