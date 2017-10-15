Are you registered for emergency alerts?

As California’s deadly fires continue, with stories about people who died because they didn’t receive sufficient warning to evacuate, it’s time to check the status of your emergency notifications. Sacramento County has an alert system, and Rancho Murieta Security has one too.

Sacramento County is urging residents to sign up for emergency alerts at Sacramento-Alert.org. You can enter multiple email addresses and phone numbers and choose among voice or text messages or both for your cell phone.

Sacramento-Alert is planning a test of the system Thursday in the 10 a.m. hour. Here’s where you sign up.

Rancho Murieta Security has an alert service called CodeRED. It also allows multiple email addresses and phone numbers and a choice of voice, text or both for your cell. Click here for information and to sign up.