Arrest on DUI suspicion in New Year's crashes

The motorcycle involved in the accidents came to rest on the north side of Jackson Road.

[Story edited Jan. 3] A Sacramento man was arrested on suspicion of DUI for his role in a series of New Year’s Eve accidents along a half-mile stretch of Jackson Road, the CHP said Wednesday. The CHP also released information on an accident that left two men dead Friday night on Latrobe Road.

Michael Lieberknecht, 56, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on New Year’s Eve, according to CHP Officer Clyde Holland. Holland gave this chronology of the evenings’s accidents:

At about 8:50 p.m., the CHP received a report of a vehicle hitting deer on Jackson Road between the North Gate and the highway bridge. Two deer were killed.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a 2013 Hyundai Sonata was traveling east on Jackson when it collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the area of the Country Store. The Hyundai driver fled, heading east in the westbound lane before colliding with a 2005 Honda Civic.

After that collision, the Hyundai continued east on Jackson and passed the scene of the deer collision. A tow-truck driver there to pick up the vehicle disabled by the deer accident saw the Hyundai go by and then run off the road and overturn, ending up at the Country Club's fence.

Holland said Lieberknecht, who suffered major injuries, was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center. The motorcyclist was taken there as well, with minor injuries, Holland said, and the driver of the Honda was not injured.