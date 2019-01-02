Arrest on DUI suspicion in New Year's crashes

The motorcycle involved in the accidents came to rest on the north side of Jackson Road.
[Story edited Jan. 3] A Sacramento man was arrested on suspicion of DUI for his role in a series of New Year’s Eve accidents along a half-mile stretch of Jackson Road, the CHP said Wednesday. The CHP also released information on an accident that left two men dead Friday night on Latrobe Road.
Michael Lieberknecht, 56, was arrested on suspicion of DUI on New Year’s Eve, according to CHP Officer Clyde Holland. Holland gave this chronology of the evenings’s accidents:
At about 8:50 p.m., the CHP received a report of a vehicle hitting deer on Jackson Road between the North Gate and the highway bridge. Two deer were killed.
Shortly after 10 p.m., a 2013 Hyundai Sonata was traveling east on Jackson when it collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the area of the Country Store. The Hyundai driver fled, heading east in the westbound lane before colliding with a 2005 Honda Civic.
After that collision, the Hyundai continued east on Jackson and passed the scene of the deer collision. A tow-truck driver there to pick up the vehicle disabled by the deer accident saw the Hyundai go by and then run off the road and overturn, ending up at the Country Club's fence.
Holland said Lieberknecht, who suffered major injuries, was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center. The motorcyclist was taken there as well, with minor injuries, Holland said, and the driver of the Honda was not injured.
Holland also said two men died Friday when the 2015 Jeep Wrangler in which they were traveling overturned several times on Latrobe Road near Michigan Bar Road at 9:30 p.m. The men, both 25 and passengers in the vehicle, were from Sacramento
and Washington State, Holland said. A third passenger, from Sacramento, suffered major injuries, Holland said, and the driver, a 24-year-old Sacramento man who was arrested for suspicion of DUI, suffered minor injuries. Holland could not provide the names of those involved.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
DUI
Does anyone have an answer, as to why this person was allowed to drive our highways?
Damon
I could answer your question but many wouldn't like it
More on Latrobe Road crash
The CHP added and amended information about the crash Friday on Latrobe Road:
- Driver- Sefik Hadzic, 24 years old, from Sacramento, minor injuries, arrested for DUI
- Right front passenger- Tyler Robert Russell, 25 years old, from Sacramento, fatal injuries, seatbelt used.
- Right rear passenger- Mason Jacob Kilgour, 25 years old, from Sacramento, fatal injuries, seatbelt not used
- Left rear passenger- Zachary Page Barton, 26 years old, from Sacramento, major injuries, transported to Kaiser South
Michael Lieberknecht age 56 DUI Arrest
Arrested For14601.2(A) - Drive W/License Suspended For Drunk Driving
20001(A) - Hit And Run Resulting In Injury
23153(A) - DUI Alcohol/Drugs With Bodily Injury
23153(B) - DUI Alcohol W/BAC > .08 W/ Injury
23247(E) - Operating A Motor Vehicle Without An Ignition Interlock Device
Age: 56 - Sacramento, CA
County: Amador
Reported On: Jun 06 2018
Arrested For:
23152(A), 23152(B
Age: 56 - Sacramento, CA
County: El Dorado
Reported On: Dec 13 2018
Arrested For:
23152(A)...County: Sacramento
Reported On: Jan 02 2019
Arrested For:
14601.2(A), 20001(A), 23153(A), 23153(B), 23247(E)...