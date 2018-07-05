Arrest in Shingle Fire; fireworks suspected

Neighbor Roger Brandt shares this photo of the damage caused by the Shingle Fire, which erupted July 4 near Rancho Murieta. Brandt writes, "It looks like it started on the north side of Latrobe Road just a bit west of Michigan Bar and went east about 1.6 miles. This picture, the majority of the fire, is looking west from South Shingle Road, and more of South Shingle Road is on the left side of the burn. This house was very lucky. Note the fire retardant on the right and in the foreground."

An Elk Grove man was arrested Wednesday and charged with recklessly causing the fire that burned hundreds of acres near Rancho Murieta on July 4, Cal Fire announced. Jacob Morris, 21, started the fire through the use of illegal fireworks, Cal Fire said late Thursday. Morris was booked into Sacramento County Jail.

The blaze, called the Shingle Fire, burned 316 acres of grassy oak woodland northeast of Rancho Murieta, creating a smoke plume that could be seen for miles. No structures were lost, Cal Fire said.

As fire danger remains high across the state, wildfires pose a major threat to life, property and natural resources. Cal Fire urges us all to remain vigilant in our preparedness and aware of suspicious activity when a fire does start.

If you see suspicious activity, Cal Fire advises you not to approach an individual, but do note the location and the person’s gender, height, weight, hair, clothing and any distinguishing characteristics. If there’s a vehicle involved, note its make and model, color, direction of travel and license plate.