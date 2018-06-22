Assemblyman Ken Cooley speaks to Kiwanis

Assemblyman Ken Cooley, whose 8th district includes Rancho Murieta, addressed the Kiwanis Club’s meeting Thursday evening. He spoke briefly of his support for a speed-limits study on Jackson Road in the Rancho Murieta area and how ongoing construction work there may delay the study. Chair of the Assembly Rules Committee, Cooley, a Kiwanian, quoted the Apostle Paul on the benefits of community service and touched on the difficulties recruiting young people to service organizations. He spoke lovingly of his mother, who suffered with Alzheimer’s for years before her death, and Thursday’s marking of “The Longest Day,” which honors those facing the disease. Prior to being elected to the Assembly in 2012, Cooley, a Democrat, was mayor and served on Rancho Cordova's city council. Earlier in the meeting, the club presented a check for $2,500 to Greg Vorster, Rancho Murieta Association general manager, to help with the cost of new restrooms at Lake Clementia, which are scheduled for completion this summer. (Click photo for larger image.)