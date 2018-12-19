Avid golfer Kent Enzensperger dies at 85

Kent Enzensperger, an avid golfer who loved to spend time with family and friends watching sports and traveling, died peacefully with his son at his side in Gilroy on Dec. 9 at age 85. Services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Chapel of the Oaks, 300 Curtner Ave., San Jose, with a reception following.

Kent Mylroie Enzensperger was born in Fresno to Robert and Vera Enzensperger. He married Marilyn and they lovingly raised Brett and Jolea in Cupertino. In 2006, Kent married Connie, they spent time in Santa Cruz and Rancho Murieta surrounded by friends and family. He is survived by his children, Brett Enzensperger of Hollister and Jolea Enzensperger of Tustin, and one grandchild. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn Enzensperger, and his second wife, Connie Baker Enzensperger.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider sending donations to the Alzheimer's Association.