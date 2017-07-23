It was a night for '70s-era guitar rock as Bostyx – a tribute to Boston and Styx – entertained at Lake Clementia Amphitheater. (Click photos for larger images.)

→ Photo gallery: 67 shots of the crowd and the show

Bostyx, a guitar-rock band that combines the music of ‘70s and ‘80s hitmakers Boston and Styx, turned up the heat Saturday night at Lake Clementia Amphitheater, opening with Boston’s electric version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a crowd of 650. Entertainment, Theatre & Culture, which staged the event, awarded its annual scholarship before the show.

The musicians, who include former Boston vocalist and guitarist David Victor, came on strong with Styx’s “Fooling Yourself,” but it was the group’s rendition of Boston's biggest hit, “More Than a Feeling,” that started the race to the dance floor. The floor stayed packed for the rest of the show, through “Too Much Time On My Hands,” “Amanda,” “Peace of Mind,” “Lady” and other hits. Arm-waving and sing-alongs became as much a part of the show as dancing as the band interacted with the audience.

This year’s ETC scholarship winner is Kiley Callahan, whose winning essay identified politics as an important influence on the arts today. Kiley will be a student at Chapman University, where she plans to study film production. Her essay appeared in the show program.

ETC also recognized the achievement of some other Murietans with a shout-out to members of the Cosumnes River Little League's 8-10-year-old girls, who won the Section 4 title and finished third in the state last weekend.

Kiley Callahan, right, holds a representation of her $2,000 ETC scholarship check with last year's scholarship winner, MacKenzie Hamel. Callahan won the scholarship for her essay on what influences the arts. (Click photos for larger images.)