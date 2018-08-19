Bandits take trophy with 15-9 win

Chris “Sauce” Ross connects for a grand-slam home run at Stonehouse Park Sunday, powering the Rancho Murieta Bandits to a 15-9 win and another Gold Country Vintage Base Ball trophy. In addition to the grand slam, Ross pitched five innings. The Bandits, 8-2 in league play, defeated the Repressa Pioneers, who had the league’s best record at 9-1. The game is played by the rules (and with the equipment) of baseball in the 1880s. Click photos for larger images.