Beat the heat at a SF Giants game

Want to get away from the heat? The Rancho Murieta Association has a bus trip Sunday to the San Francisco Giants game against the New York Mets. The bus leaves here at 9:15 a.m. sharp for the 12:45 p.m. game. Bus boarding begins at 8:45 a.m. The cost is $79, which includes your ticket and transportation. Call 354-3500 to reserve your seat. By the way, Sunday's forecast high in San Francisco is 74 degrees.