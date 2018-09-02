Beatles, Stones tributes rock ETC 2018 finale

→ Photo gallery (21 shots of the crowd and the show)

The last Entertainment, Theatre & Culture concert of the season brought about a thousand people to Lake Clementia Amphitheater Saturday night for an epic battle of the bands (and a lot of dancing). The Beatles vs. Rolling Stones tribute featured alternating performances. The Beatles tribute, above, opened with “She Loves You” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and later traveled through time to evoke the group’s final, rooftop concert with “Get Back.” The Rolling Stones tribute, below, revived early hits like “Not Fade Away” and “The Last Time” before launching into golden era classics like “Brown Sugar” and “Jumpin' Jack Flash.” The evening concluded with both bands onstage performing a mash-up of “Day Tripper” and “Satisfaction.” The show opened with a special performance by the young dancers of the Murieta Dance Company and a thank-you to the ETC board, volunteers who stage these shows every summer. (Click photos for larger images.)