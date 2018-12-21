The best holiday lights (with a map)

Santa, along with RMA Director Stephanie Bianchi, center, presented the 2018 Holiday Lights awards to winners – here, the Posey family. (Click for larger image)

→ Photos of many of the winning families (10 photos)

A bumper crop of Rancho Murieta Association Holiday Lights contest winners received lawn signs designating their decorated homes as the best and the brightest at Tuesday’s RMA meeting. Santa Claus got the presentation off to a merry start with a few ho-ho-hos, and then handed out candy canes and congratulations as Director Stephanie Bianchi announced winners and presented signs while the audience applauded its approval.

Here's a map of the winning homes. Click the little computer screen at upper left to show the list of addresses (or to make the list disappear), or click on any pin on the map to bring up its information. You move the map around by clicking your mouse and holding the click and dragging it. You can zoom in or out with the plus-minus controls at the lower left.