Saving Our Lakes & Open Spaces, the neighbor group that's trying to influence development, has released a 2018 "Best of Murieta" calendar, designed to highlight some of the beauty of Rancho Murieta and to spread the SOLOS message about the need to preserve it. The calendar features the photography of Murietans Bill Gengler, Tim Leesley and Paul Anderson, who took this remarkable shot. The calendar, available now, is $20 and can be ordered by sending a request to contact@solosrm.org. (Click photo for larger image.)