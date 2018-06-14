Big turnout for Coffee With a Cop

Published June 14, 2018 - 11:33am
Sac County
Security

Coffee With a Cop

Rick TompkinsNo, there wasn't a major crime in progress at the Local Bean Cafe Thursday morning. It was one of the Sheriff's Department's occasional Coffee With a Cop events, in which people get to meet officers and chat. There was a sizable contingent of sheriff's officers along with Sue Frost, the county supervisor who represents Rancho Murieta. The event started strong at 9 a.m. and was still going past its planned 11 a.m. closing time. Also on hand were Rancho Murieta Security Chief Jeff Werblun and Security's new sergeant, Rick Tompkins, seen at right.

