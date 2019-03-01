Bike race postponed until next year

The Cosumnes Crusher bicycle race, scheduled for the area in May, won't happen this year, event organizers say.

John Sullivan, representing Murieta development, confirmed Friday that the 34-mile race, scheduled for May 4, is being postponed until 2020. He wrote in an email, "We are moving the inaugural date to 2020 to provide more time for our internal logistics. Some of the lead times for permitting and consents got too tight to guarantee 'race day' this May. We anticipate the 2020 Crusher to be awesome!"

The event surfaced publicly in the community at the January Rancho Murieta Association board meeting, when organizers offered a presentation that was the first the RMA board had heard of the event. The May 4 date was planned to be part of a bicycle weekend – with a May 3 bike skills presentation at the Country Club and May 5's Great Scott Bike and Walk Event, a Sacramento County event that closes Scott Road to vehicle traffic.

The Cosumnes Crusher called for as many as 500 bicyclists to race the course, starting and finishing at the Murieta Inn and Spa, the title partner.