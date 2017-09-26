Bill Douros, Fishing Club founder, dies at 86

Basil (Bill) Douros, born in Boston and retired in Rancho Murieta, never lost the connection to his Greek heritage, whether it was telling “an old Greek story” or writing about his family’s old-country roots. Mr. Douros died Sept. 20 at the age of 86. Services will be held Friday.

In Rancho Murieta with his wife, Dottie, Mr. Douros loved to play golf and fish. He founded the Rancho Murieta Fishing Club.

Mr. Douros was born on March 19, 1931, the son of Greek immigrants. He was part of a community of extended family and friends in Boston. Introduced to the restaurant business by his father and uncles, Mr. Douros went on to have a long career in food service.

Stationed in Germany, he served in the Army during the Korean War.

In 1956, he married Dottie, and they settled in her hometown, Burlington, Vermont, where their first three sons were born. Following his career path, the Douros family moved to Michigan, where their fourth son was born. When Mr. Douros was appointed vice president of operations for Straw Hat Pizza, the family moved to Danville, in the Bay Area.

“No matter where his growing family lived,” a family remembrance says, “Bill spent hours walking with his boys in the woods, teaching them the names of birds and trees, and sharing with them his love for hunting and fishing and all things outdoors.”

After almost 20 years in Danville, Mr. Douros retired to Rancho Murieta.

In addition to fishing and golf, Mr. Douros found another exercise in his Murieta years – writing. He wrote and self-published three books – “Carved in Stone” in 2000 and “Roots of the Blackthorn Tree” in 2002. While the first was about his family’s immigration from Greece to America a century ago, the second was about the Irish immigrant experience, inspired by Dottie’s family. His third was a compilation of old Greek stories called "Tales from Papou and Yia Yia."

Although the books started as family documents, they went on to earn several awards, including a commendation from Governor Gray Davis.

Mr. Douros is survived by Dottie and sons Lou, of Grass Valley; Bill, of Carmel; Chuck of Rio Vista, and Rich of Danville, as well as a sister, a brother, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be held 10 a.m. Friday at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 9165 Peets St., Elk Grove. A reception will follow.

Contributions may be made in his honor to the American Heart Association.