Bill Lytle, golfer and fisherman, dies at 85

One of Bill Lytle's great joys – fishing.

William A. Lytle, who spent more than 30 years playing golf and fishing in Rancho Murieta, died June 3 at the age of 85. “Bill will be remembered as a kind man,” his family wrote in a remembrance. “He was a man of intellect, patience and generosity.” There will be a celebration of his life 4 p.m. July 7 at the Country Club.

Mr. Lytle, an engineer by trade, was born in Tyrone, PA, and attended Clemson A&M University for three years before earning his degree from the University of South Carolina in 1954.

He began his career in the beverage business, and in 1961 he joined the Honeywell Corporation as a systems control engineer. His worked in the specialized fields of waterways and refineries. He was with Honeywell for 30 years until his retirement in 1995.

He moved to Rancho Murieta from Carmichael with his first wife, Inge, in 1983. He mourned her death in 1999 but turned to the things he loved most – golf, fishing and travel. Then he met Patricia, the second love of his life, at a Country Club twilight golf event. They married in 2003, with Pat bringing a sizable family to the union.

The family remembrance said this about that stage of his life:

“Bill’s background in golf as a player, student of the game and a former president of Auburn Valley Country Club gave him a broad appreciation of the sport and its place in his heart. Very soon in his marriage he introduced Pat to the game of golf. Pat became a regular with the RMCC Niners as Bill played every month with the RMCC Senior Men’s Club. Together, they traveled all over the country playing the game they loved.

“Bill found great joy and relaxation while fishing. He often fished in the lakes of Rancho Murieta. Bill was a member of the Rancho Murieta Fishing Club and served as secretary/treasurer for several years. Bill and Pat traveled to Alaska on many occasions and always returned with a freezer full of Alaskan salmon, halibut, king crab and rock fish for his family to enjoy throughout the year.”

He is survived by Pat, her sons and daughters and their spouses and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as family members from his first marriage.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Northern California Special Olympics in memory of “Papa Bill” Lytle.