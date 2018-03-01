Birdman finds a pretty little falcon
Published March 1, 2018 - 10:49pm
Bill (Birdman) Gengler checks in with a new photo: "Spotted this new neighbor with double stripes on its face at Lake Clementia this week. It is not a hawk although it looks a lot like one. It is the smallest falcon there is. It is an American Kestral and its call is a shrill killy killy killy. It feeds on insects, reptiles and small mammals. As it is doing in the photo, it often perches on telephone wires before plunging on its prey. Interesting, huh?"
