Birdman's shots of our feathered friends

It's good to welcome back Bill (Birdman) Gengler, who shares a note and photos: "Spotted and photographed a bald eagle on Scott Road last week. Yes, they are still around. Then took a similar and unusual picture of a Rancho Murieta egret not swimming but also sitting on a tree top in Rancho. For those who are concerned about the absence of rare hawks in Rancho Murieta, took photos of what I believe to be Swainson hawks hanging around the Country Club and the Equestrian Center last week. Keep your eyes on the sky for more of them. Have a good RM year! Birdman"