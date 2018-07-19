Community blood drive coming up Monday

Rancho Murieta’s quarterly blood drive will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Monday at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 14673 Cantova Way. It’s sponsored by the Rancho Murieta Women’s Club and the church’s St. Vincent De Paul Society and hosted by BloodSource, our region’s non-for-profit community blood bank.

The requirements are simple: You must weigh at least 110 pounds, be at least 16 years old (under-18s need a signed parental consent) and be generally healthy. You must bring a photo ID, and you should eat well and drink plenty of fluid before donating.

Donors will receive a T-shirt and be entered into a weekly BloodSource drawing for great prizes.

Walk-ins are welcome, and child care is available.

For information, call Bonnie Kirschman at (916) 847-9110.