Blood drive will address past and future needs

When an event like the Las Vegas shooting occurs, there’s a rush to donate blood, which is a good thing. BloodSource, our local blood bank, reminds everyone that the key to saving lives is to have blood already on hand in time of need. You can help accomplish that by being part of a community blood drive, staged by the Rancho Murieta Women’s Club, Monday afternoon at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church on Cantova Way.

“Our continuing message is: We need to replenish the blood supply; that’s the most important thing about donating,” said Stephanie Kresse, an account manager at BloodSource who manages blood drives. “Because 20 minutes later, or two hours later, you know, it didn’t matter. The next day, thousands of people came out to donate. What mattered is that moment.”

BloodSource donated 200 pints of blood to the Las Vegas effort, Kresse said, and that blood now needs to be replaced.

“Since October 2, we’ve seen unprecedented numbers of people come out to help donate blood in response to what happened in Las Vegas,” she said. “What people are doing in Rancho Murieta is a really great community blood drive. What they’re doing is they’re putting the blood on the shelf for the next patient who needs it.”

The Rancho Murieta drive is from noon to 6 p.m. You can just walk in and donate. Childcare is available. The whole process will take about an hour.

Participants will receive a BloodSource T-shirt, a 10 percent discount coupon from the Local Bean and a chance at a drawing for a gift basket from Rancho Murieta ACE Hardware.

Click the image below to see a large version of the Women's Club flyer.