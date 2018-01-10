Blood drive will be held Jan. 22

The Rancho Murieta Women’s Club will hold its first blood drive of the new year from noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church on Cantova Way. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be at least 16 years old (minors will need parental consent) and have a photo ID. Walk-ins are welcome and child care will be available. As always, there will be prizes for donors.