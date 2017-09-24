Blues & Brews offers new games and hours

The Kiwanis Club’s 14th Annual Blues & Brews festival, for adults 21 and over, will be held Saturday at Lake Clementia. New hours for the event are 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. The authentic blues music will be provided by Matt Rainey & The Dippin' Sauce, winner of two Sacramento Area Music Awards for Blues Band of the Year and winner of this year's International Blues Challenge Regional competition.

Confirmed beers include Sierra Nevada's Signature Beer Camp series (White IPA with Yuzu, Ginger Lager, Thai-Style Iced Tea, Berliner-Style Weisse, Raspberry Sundae and Barleywine Style Ale), Kona Hula Hefeweizen, Alaskan Heritage Coffee Brown, and various Ruhstaller beers. Local craft beers available for sampling include brews from the MOB (Murieta Organization of Brewers), and home brewers. Wines will also be available for tasting.

Games are a new feature this year, with Chippo, Ladders, Corn Hole and a huge Connect Four game dispersed throughout the amphitheater for attendees to play.

Gyro Stop Food Truck, El Gallo Mexican Restaurant and Buona Vita will provide food for an additional cost.

Tickets can be purchased at the Rancho Murieta Business Center and in front of The Local Bean Cafe Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings.

Blues & Brews is one of the Kiwanis Club’s three main fundraisers that allow the club to provide Kids Fishing Day, the Easter Egg Hunt, and the Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast for the community. Other club activities include sponsoring Cosumnes River Little League and funding four academic scholarships.