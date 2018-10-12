Board candidates air their views at CSD

Published October 12, 2018
CSD
RM politics

Candidates night

Martin Pohll, foreground, answers a question from a community member as his fellow candidates listen at Thursday's meeting for Community Services District board candidates to meet the public. There are three seats open in the November election. Two dozen people attended the session, held at the CSD Building. Full coverage of the meeting is upcoming Friday at RanchoMurieta.com. Click photo for larger image.

