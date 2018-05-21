Boy Scouts to retire flags Monday evening
Published May 21, 2018 - 10:51pm
| Filed under
Boy Scout Troop 633 will retire worn U.S. flags at Lake Calero on Monday, continuing what has become a Memorial Day tradition for the community. The 14th annual flag retirement begins at 6 p.m. and will be accompanied by piper Chuck Jamison. Among the flags to be retired this year is a 27-foot flag from the Murieta Equestrian Center. Worn and unusable flags can be dropped off at Ace Hardware and the Business Center in Murieta Plaza. The public is invited to attend the lakeside retirement ceremony.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Enclume Cookware Rack and Copper Cookware-Excellent Condition5/21/2018 - 8:44 pm
-
China Set for Eight for sale5/21/2018 - 6:07 pm
-
8 Person Instant Tent5/21/2018 - 2:45 pm
-
Matching Glass Hall (Sofa) and Dining Tables5/21/2018 - 12:27 pm
-
Hutch5/21/2018 - 10:41 am
- InterState Propane
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Designs in Dentistry
- Squeaky Clean
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Tree Tech
- Eskaton Village Carmichael
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Apex Pest Control
- KK Collision Center
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Barrett Services
- Go Fore Pizza
- Damon's Computer Service
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Goralka Law Firm
- Murieta Health Club
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Gipson Golf Carts
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSECLEANING: Elk Grove Cleaning
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments