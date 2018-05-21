Boy Scouts to retire flags Monday evening

Boy Scout Troop 633 will retire worn U.S. flags at Lake Calero on Monday, continuing what has become a Memorial Day tradition for the community. The 14th annual flag retirement begins at 6 p.m. and will be accompanied by piper Chuck Jamison. Among the flags to be retired this year is a 27-foot flag from the Murieta Equestrian Center. Worn and unusable flags can be dropped off at Ace Hardware and the Business Center in Murieta Plaza. The public is invited to attend the lakeside retirement ceremony.