Bridge gets clean bill of structural health

The written report is still to come from Quincy Engineering, but a conversation about Thursday’s inspection of the pedestrian bridge yielded nothing but good news, Rod Hart, the Rancho Murieta Association’s maintenance manager, said Friday. He said Quincy is recommending a maintenance schedule for the bridge and an engineering inspection every 10 years. Quincy, based in Rancho Cordova, did the engineering for the bridge when it was built a decade ago. Hart said Quincy’s report will be made available to the community once it’s received. Click photo for larger image.