A bridge on the road to adulthood

Friday night these five boys crossed the bridge from Webelos Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts in a ceremony at Cosumnes River Elementary School. Cub Scout Pack 633 den leader Jason Tumlinson led the ceremony for his den members, from left, Garth Colyer, Ryder Winter, Charlie Kessen, Ty Tumlinson and Alexander Hoberg. After literally walking across a small bridge, the former Webelos Scouts were greeted on the other side by Boy Scouts of Troop 633, who helped the five into their new neckerchiefs, right. Their parents were very proud, below. (Click for larger images)