Bringing great music to Women's Club lunch

Pianist Richard Glazer made a return visit to the Rancho Murieta Women's Club at lunchtime Wednesday, setting some in the audience to tapping their toes and swaying in their chairs. And who wouldn't? In addition to stories about the likes of Oscar Levant, Marvin Hamlisch and George and Ira Gershwin, Glazer played their music and more. He spent the most time with the Gershwins, telling club members how in 1975, as a 12-year-old from Indianapolis, he was a guest in Ira Gershwin's Beverly Hills home and played the Steinway where the brothers composed some of their music. He sampled the Gershwin canon, playing snippets from "An American in Paris," "They Can't Take That Away From Me," "Summertime" and "Embraceable You" (the last as a gentle sing-along). After warning the audience to NOT think of United Airlines, he closed the show with an excerpt from "Rhapsody in Blue." (Click photo for larger image.)