Burglar breaks door at Country Store

Rancho Murieta Security reported Monday that a person on a bicycle rode up to the Country Store around 1:15 a.m., broke through the front door, took the cash box and lottery tickets, and then fled on the bike. The suspect is visible on video but was covered up and wearing gloves and a mask over his face, Security said. The Sheriff's Department responded and handled the investigation, according to Security Chief Jeff Werblun. The broken door was covered with plywood. (Click for larger image)