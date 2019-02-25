Burglar breaks door at Country Store

Published February 25, 2019 - 2:48pm
Crime

Country StoreRancho Murieta Security reported Monday that a person on a bicycle rode up to the Country Store around 1:15 a.m., broke through the front door, took the cash box and lottery tickets, and then fled on the bike. The suspect is visible on video but was covered up and wearing gloves and a mask over his face, Security said. The Sheriff's Department responded and handled the investigation, according to Security Chief Jeff Werblun. The broken door was covered with plywood. (Click for larger image)

February 25, 2019 - 6:06pm
Country store breakin.

Is it possible to post pic of burglar with bicycle?

Bruce

February 25, 2019 - 6:20pm
Break-in photo

Bruce, we’d be happy to do that if the Sheriff’s Department wants to make it happen. We don’t have the photo. 

