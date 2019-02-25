February 25, 2019 - 6:06pm
Burglar breaks door at Country Store
Published February 25, 2019 - 2:48pm
Rancho Murieta Security reported Monday that a person on a bicycle rode up to the Country Store around 1:15 a.m., broke through the front door, took the cash box and lottery tickets, and then fled on the bike. The suspect is visible on video but was covered up and wearing gloves and a mask over his face, Security said. The Sheriff's Department responded and handled the investigation, according to Security Chief Jeff Werblun. The broken door was covered with plywood. (Click for larger image)
February 25, 2019 - 6:20pm
-
Your comments
-
Break-in photo
—RM.com
2/25/2019—6:20 pm
-
Country store breakin.
—Bruce Stout
2/25/2019—6:06 pm
-
Sue Clark and Carole Thames- Town and Country
—Stephanie Bianchi
2/25/2019—2:17 pm
-
Thank you
—Stephanie Bianchi
2/24/2019—7:23 pm
-
Casino Night
—Stephanie Bianchi
2/22/2019—5:26 am
-
Rec Committee
—Nellie Bloom
2/20/2019—8:01 pm
-
Greg,
—Sue Frost
2/19/2019—4:28 pm
-
summing it up
—Greg Cannon
2/19/2019—12:55 pm
Country store breakin.
Is it possible to post pic of burglar with bicycle?
Bruce