Burglary report prompts patrol cars, copter
The helicopter booming over Murieta North and patrol cars racing up Murieta Parkway around 9 p.m. Monday were due to the report of a possible burglary on Venado Drive. It turned out to be a false alarm. Security Chief Jeff Werblun said a resident reported seeing a silhouette inside her house when she came home and lights were on. Multiple sheriff's cars raced into the community and the sheriff's helicopter circled for 15 minutes before the home was entered by authorities and checked.
-
