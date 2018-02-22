Businesses: Spreading out, moving on

A longtime Rancho Murieta business is for sale, and a relatively new business continues to grow. Here's the latest from a couple of our business neighbors.

Rancho Murieta Business Center is for sale

Greg Nelson, who has owned and operated the Rancho Murieta Business Center since 2007, has put the business up for sale.

Although he lives in Folsom, Nelson has roots in Rancho Murieta that go beyond his business. His parents, Dick and Liz Stenstrom, live here, and the Business Center has been a devoted supporter of the Kiwanis (the store handles Kiwanis candy sales every Christmas) and ETC (it’s the primary ticket outlet for ETC’s shows).

So why is Nelson leaving? “You get to a point in your life where you’ve looking for a new challenge,” he said. “That has happened. ... I’m ready for something new.”

He notes the business is a turnkey operation, the only business center for 15 miles. As part of the sale, he would train the new owner.

“My hope is that it turns right over and is like it was for me, when I came in,” Nelson said. “And continuing to be a part of the community. It’s needed. It’s a valuable service.”

As for prospective buyers, he said, “It’s really set up perfectly for a family. ... That would be a perfect scenario. You really could have teenagers (family members) running it at odd times, along with Mom and Dad.”

Gipson Golf Carts expands into Country Club's cart shed

Zack Bowden, who owns five-year-old Gipson Golf Carts, says he expanded into the cart shed behind the Country Club driving range last month because he wanted Murietans to have on-site cart service inside the gates as a matter of convenience.

Bowden, who is raising his family on Callaway Drive, is growing his company from a space at Hangar G at Rancho Murieta Airport. His company, with two full-time mechanics and a part-timer, offers a 10 percent discount to the club’s golf members. (That doesn’t apply to batteries, which are already priced as low as he can get them, Bowden says.)

Customers who have grown accustomed to taking their cart to the airport should note that the hangar is now only for parts storage and cart sales and rentals.

“This location,” Bowden said of the Country Club facility, “is strictly going to be for service, maintenance, repairs and some golf cart sales. I just want everybody to know we’re here at this shop Monday to Friday, 8 to 4, and the other shop is going to be strictly by appointment.”