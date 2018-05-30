Cal Fire plans fire exercise in June

Published May 30, 2018 - 11:47pm
Fires

During June, as conditions allow, the Amador-El Dorado unit of Cal Fire says it will conduct a prescribed-burn fire-training exercise at the Sacramento Valley Shooting Center on Meiss Road in Ione. If you are sensitive to smoke, you're asked to contact Patrick McDaniel, Cal Fire forester, at (530) 647-5288.

