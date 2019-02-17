A Calero sky that's shades of pink and blue

Published February 17, 2019

Nature and wildlife
Photos
We Live Here

Calero sunset

The changeable weather has made for some beautiful sunsets, such as Saturday's on Lake Calero, as photographed by neighbor Paul Anderson. The forecast says the next couple of days will be clear, with highs in the 50s. (Click for larger image)

