California fires darken our skies
Published November 9, 2018 - 9:09pm
| Filed under
Much of Northern California is under a red flag warning from Saturday night through Monday morning – with a forecast of high winds, low humidity and an elevated fire risk. The fire threat has been real enough, with the leveling of Paradise and the loss of many lives, plus fires in Southern California. These disasters have touched us only in the form of smoky skies, such as this Friday sunset captured by Bill Gengler. (Click for larger image)
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Brick Red Bulletin Board11/9/2018 - 5:41 pm
-
Bench and Mirror11/9/2018 - 5:31 pm
-
European Futon11/9/2018 - 5:00 pm
-
Rancho Cordova Veteran's Day Observance11/9/2018 - 2:51 pm
-
Clothes Rack11/9/2018 - 1:48 pm
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- KK Collision Center
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Cupola
- Paradise Painting
- Tree Tech
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Designs in Dentistry
- Apex Pest Control
- Murieta Health Club
- PDF Realty
- E and J Painting Professionals
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Murieta Inn and Spa: The Gate
- Damon's Computer Service
- Barrett Services
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Gipson Golf Carts
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Law office of John Quiring
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Green Water
- Squeaky Clean
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- InterState Propane
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments