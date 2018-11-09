California fires darken our skies

Published November 9, 2018 - 9:09pm
Nature and wildlife

Smoky sunset

Much of Northern California is under a red flag warning from Saturday night through Monday morning – with a forecast of high winds, low humidity and an elevated fire risk. The fire threat has been real enough, with the leveling of Paradise and the loss of many lives, plus fires in Southern California. These disasters have touched us only in the form of smoky skies, such as this Friday sunset captured by Bill Gengler. (Click for larger image)

