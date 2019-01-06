Cancer outreach program begins Jan. 22
Published January 6, 2019
A six-week cancer outreach program for the community will begin Jan. 22 at the Murieta Inn and Spa. The sessions, called HOPE, will offer a non-denominational, faith-based weekly program open to cancer patients and survivors, their caregivers and anyone affected by cancer. The leaders of HOPE are cancer survivors who will be available for questions and discussion. The meetings begin at 6:45 with 15 minutes of socializing and snacks and wrap up after about an hour. No reservations are necessary. For more information, call (916) 833-0903 or (916) 806-5277.
