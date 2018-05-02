Can't reach Security? Try this number
If you're having a problem calling Security, in particular when using a land line, it's because the Community Services District's new phone system appears to have a bug. Security Chief Jeff Werblun says one Security line is working for all phones – (916) 354-2273.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Room For Rent $550 Plus Shared Utilities and CSD5/2/2018 - 5:41 pm
-
Student Painter Wanted5/2/2018 - 9:25 am
-
Free Moving Boxes5/1/2018 - 7:59 am
-
-
Free drywall various sizes.4/30/2018 - 4:00 pm
- Designs in Dentistry
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Murieta Health Club
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- Barrett Services
- Goralka Law Firm
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Town and Country Real Estate
- West Coast Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Damon's Computer Service
- Go Fore Pizza
- Apex Pest Control
- Tree Tech
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Squeaky Clean
- KK Collision Center
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- InterState Propane
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Eskaton Village Carmichael
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- LEGAL: John M. O'Brien & Associates
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments