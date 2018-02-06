Car crashes into front of home – backwards

A house on Terreno Drive was damaged when a neighbor’s vehicle left the garage across the street where it was being worked on, crossed the street and crashed backwards into the home about 11 a.m. Tuesday. The residents were out, and the vehicle's owner was uninjured. “Nobody was hurt, just the car and the house,” said Security Chief Jeff Werblun at the scene. He said the vehicle was a classic Shelby Cobra replica kit car. The owner did not want to talk about the accident.