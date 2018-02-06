Car crashes into front of home – backwards
Published February 6, 2018 - 3:38pm
| Filed under
A house on Terreno Drive was damaged when a neighbor’s vehicle left the garage across the street where it was being worked on, crossed the street and crashed backwards into the home about 11 a.m. Tuesday. The residents were out, and the vehicle's owner was uninjured. “Nobody was hurt, just the car and the house,” said Security Chief Jeff Werblun at the scene. He said the vehicle was a classic Shelby Cobra replica kit car. The owner did not want to talk about the accident.
- Log in or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- Send to a friend
-
Ford Think Golf Cart 4-Seater2/6/2018 - 8:27 pm
-
file cabinet2/6/2018 - 3:58 pm
-
custom made cabinet2/6/2018 - 3:47 pm
-
Inversion Table and Gravity Boots2/5/2018 - 10:41 am
-
Baseball Cleats - New! - Easton Men’s Redline II Mid Size 6.52/4/2018 - 8:28 pm
- Affordable Blind Solutions
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Squeaky Clean
- Tree Tech
- Rancho Murieta Homes & Land
- Rancho Murieta Chiropractic
- Premier Home Repair and Maintenance
- Designs in Dentistry
- 1A Advanced Garage Doors
- Rancho Murieta Business Center
- Town and Country Real Estate
- Damon's Computer Service
- Joe Alves, Certified Mortgage Planner
- InterState Propane
- Rancho Murieta Airport
- Barrett Services
- Murieta Health Club
- Gipson Golf Carts
- Wendy Mazzoni, Farmers Insurance
- Dawny Corsaut, Realty World CW Inc.
- InaSemrau.com real estate
- Go Fore Pizza
- Peggie Miller, M&M Distinctive Properties
- Blue Valley Remodeling
- Goralka Law Firm
- Rancho Murieta Heating and Air
- Get Fit Fitness Center
- Neighborhood Pro Handyman
- Apex Pest Control
- Rancho Murieta Country Club
- Rancho Murieta Automotive Repair
- KK Collision Center
- E & J Painting Professionals
- ADULT CARE SERVICES: Honor Thy Elders
- APPLIANCES and SERVICE: Valley Oak Home Appliance Center
- AUTO SERVICES and SALES: A Auto Care ... Radial Tire of Elk Grove
- BUSINESS SERVICES: CABS Bookkeeping Solutions
- CEMETERY and MORTUARY: Daneri Mortuary and Sunset View Cemetery
- DENTISTS: Jackson Creek Dental Group
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES: AMMA Electric
- GLASS REPAIR: Glass Doctor ... Southgate Glass
- GUTTER CLEANING: Shade's Commercial and Residential Services
- HARDWARE: Rancho Murieta Ace Hardware
- HOME REPAIR: Handy Bob's
- HOUSEHOLD ORGANIZATION: Clear the Clutter
- INSURANCE: Farmers - Tom Mathews ... State Farm - Anne Lintz ... State Farm - Bill Batchelder
- INTERNET / PHONE: Greenfield Communications
- ORTHODONTIST: Elk Grove Orthodontics
- PETS: Rancho Murieta Pet Sitting ... Sacramento Valley Veterinary Services
- PHYSICAL THERAPY: Results Physical Therapy of Rancho Murieta
- POWER WASHING: Squeaky Clean
- PROPANE: Kamps Propane
- RESTAURANTS: Meadowlands
- SPA: Prima Spa & Wellness Center
- SWIMMING POOL SERVICE: Crystal Pacific Pool Service
- TILE AND STONE: Murieta Carpet and Stone ... The Paver Company
- TREE SERVICES: Eco Landscape & Tree Management System
Your comments