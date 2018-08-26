Car, garage robberies on South overnight?
Published August 26, 2018 - 11:04am
We are hearing that someone rifled through a half-dozen cars on the South overnight, and perhaps a garage was entered. If you have any details, please share them here or at editor@ranchomurieta.com.
