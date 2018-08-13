Car runs through two lawns in RM South

Published August 13, 2018 - 2:37pm
Vehicle Accidents

A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after the car he was driving on Murieta South Parkway ran through the landscaping of one home, scraped the rear of a car parked in the driveway and came to stop in the shrubs of a second home near Agradar Drive. CHP and Metro Fire responded to the accident, just after 1 p.m., and the driver was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center. The car involved had a Murieta gate barcode.

August 13, 2018 - 8:20pm
Not a DUI

There was no correction, so I thought it should be said.

August 14, 2018 - 6:09am
Curious

I wonder if speed was a factor? South Parkway is as bad a Pera in the a.m.

John Hein

