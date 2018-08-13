August 13, 2018 - 8:20pm
Car runs through two lawns in RM South
Published August 13, 2018 - 2:37pm
| Filed under
A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after the car he was driving on Murieta South Parkway ran through the landscaping of one home, scraped the rear of a car parked in the driveway and came to stop in the shrubs of a second home near Agradar Drive. CHP and Metro Fire responded to the accident, just after 1 p.m., and the driver was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center. The car involved had a Murieta gate barcode.
August 14, 2018 - 6:09am
-
Your comments
-
Curious
—John Hein
8/14/2018—6:09 am
-
Welcome law office of John Quiring!
—RM.com
8/13/2018—11:14 pm
-
Not a DUI
—Benjamin Shaw
8/13/2018—8:20 pm
-
I agree
—Bunky Svendsen
8/13/2018—3:09 pm
-
We've used SC too
—John Hein
8/13/2018—11:41 am
-
Squeaky Clean
—Myrna Solomon
8/12/2018—8:02 pm
-
Good one
—Adam Autsen
8/12/2018—10:13 am
-
Now we know
—John Hein
8/12/2018—6:43 am
Not a DUI
There was no correction, so I thought it should be said.