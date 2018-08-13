Car runs through two lawns in RM South

A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after the car he was driving on Murieta South Parkway ran through the landscaping of one home, scraped the rear of a car parked in the driveway and came to stop in the shrubs of a second home near Agradar Drive. CHP and Metro Fire responded to the accident, just after 1 p.m., and the driver was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center. The car involved had a Murieta gate barcode.