Car stolen from home on Guadalupe Drive

If you see a 2016 black Volkswagen Jetta, license number 7NVW713, please let Wendy Mazzoni know. The car was stolen from outside her home on Guadalupe Drive the other night.

After discovering the car gone Monday morning, and reporting the theft to the Sheriff’s Department and Rancho Murieta Security, Mazzoni said Wednesday that the car hasn’t surfaced. She said Security is also keeping an eye out for it, but there's nothing so far.

Mazzoni, who shares the community with a number of family members, said they’ve been caring for a relative who’s ill, and it’s possible her car, which is a keyless model, had its key left inside, so a thief could just jump in and push the starter button.

“We’re borrowing each other’s cars, we’re going back and forth all the time,” Mazzoni said of her family. “I had my son drive around. I have so much family out here, I told him, ‘Check everybody’s house. Make sure one of us didn’t drop it off and get a golf cart ride home or something.’”