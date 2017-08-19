Carjacking and theft at Country Store

A person lost his pickup to a carjacking early Friday behind the Country Store, Security says. At about the same time, another person reported items were stolen from his pickup, also behind the Country Store, at Jackson Road and Murieta Drive. The victims were not Murietans.

Security Sgt. Mike Scarzella said the carjacking occurred around 12:15 a.m. The victim flagged down a Security patrol officer, saying he had just lost his pickup to a carjacker. The other victim reported his losses at about the same time. Scarzella said Security has only limited information about the crimes.

CHP recovered the stolen pickup, Scarzella said, and handled all reports.

Even though crime is a rarity in Rancho Murieta, Scarzella recommends keeping your vehicles locked and being aware of what’s going on around you at all times to keep from becoming a crime victim.