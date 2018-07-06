Cars and Coffee is Saturday morning

The July installment of Cars and Coffee takes place from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Country Club's lower parking lot. The first-Saturday event, which began in May, gives people with collectible cars a chance to display their hobby pieces and share stories with other car nuts. Everyone's welcome to look around. Here's a video from the first Rancho Murieta Cars and Coffee, held in May.

