Cars and Coffee is Saturday morning
Published July 6, 2018 - 4:34pm
| Filed under
The July installment of Cars and Coffee takes place from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Country Club's lower parking lot. The first-Saturday event, which began in May, gives people with collectible cars a chance to display their hobby pieces and share stories with other car nuts. Everyone's welcome to look around. Here's a video from the first Rancho Murieta Cars and Coffee, held in May.
-
