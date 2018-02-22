Cart driver injured on Murieta Parkway

Passersby stopped to help a woman after the cart she was driving flipped and landed atop her on Murieta Parkway near the second Guadalupe Drive before 9 a.m. Thursday. Some volunteers lifted the cart while others pulled the driver free. She was taken by ambulance to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center.

One of the people on the scene speculated that perhaps the cart’s front tire caught the curb and flipped the cart over.

“The cart was tipped over, and the lady was underneath the cart, and she had hit her head on the cement curb. So she was bleeding pretty bad, and both of her legs were caught underneath the golf cart,” the eyewitness said.

At first, two people who jumped out of their cars tried to lift the cart but couldn’t. Quickly, more passersby stopped to help and got the cart lifted.

Security Chief Jeff Werblun said employees from the Community Services District water department were among those who helped. Both he and a CHP officer on the scene did not yet have details about how the accident happened.

The condition of the victim is not known.